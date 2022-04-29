Model: The Spring Creek 2022 with Bonus Room and Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Price includes $12,000.00 of Builder upgrades - contact listing office for further information. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs)
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $715,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man convicted of second-degree murder following a 2012 shooting in the downtown parking corridor has been granted parole.
ELKO – An Elko mom could serve a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to drug and child endangerment charges.
ELKO – A district judge has ordered that Nevada Assembly District 33 candidate Nicole Sirotek’s name be removed from the primary ballot.
A University of Utah neurosurgeon diagnosed the victim with traumatic brain injury
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested this week for allegedly making purchases on a debit or credit card that belonged to a man she had agr…
ELKO – A 19-year-old from Sonoma County, California, is missing and may be in Elko County, according to the sheriff’s office.
ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
April 14
April 15
ELKO – An Elko man who pleaded guilty in two felony cases this month has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.