So much to say about this amazing custom built home. Pull up to an over sized garage and walk into a very large mud/laundry room that features tons of cabinets and laundry sink. From there head into the dining area and kitchen. All appliances stay along with the pot rack and center island. Under cabinet lighting will really shine everything up. Large spacious living room with wood stove to keep you nice and toasty. Walk out to a huge deck and enjoy the magnificent views. Master and 2 more bedrooms on the main floor. Master has large walk in closet and bath is over sized with jetted tub. Down stairs is a very large family room with a wet bar. There is a room for an office, full bath, utility room and another bedroom. Walk out to that same amazing view from downstairs. There is a small area for a garden and a small greenhouse. Shop is 2000 sq. Ft. with 12 ft. door and a covered area off to the side. Pride of ownership shows through.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $789,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide whi…
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
ELKO – A passenger in a side-by-side was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle rolled west of Elko.
According to i-80, the underground deposit at Granite Creek is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America, with resource grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton.
ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup has been sentenced to priso…
ELKO — An Elko man has been arrested on a felony battery charge after a December incident in which he allegedly drove toward a woman with his …
The Indians are the North No. 1 seed for the 3A state tournament and will face South No. 2 Somerset-Losee in the semifinal round at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.