Experience the luxury of rural living with no HOA. It's time to invest in your potential with this unique property! This amazing 2,557 sq. ft. home sits on 10.11 acres in Spring Creek, Nevada. The extensive list of features includes luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded carpeting and pads, vaulted ceilings and granite countertops. The kitchen features custom maple soft close cabinets with pullouts, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, walk-in pantry, and a 5' x 4' food grade butcher block. The master bath has a jetted tub and beautifully tiled two-person shower. This place has so many amenities! This home features an ultimate 3,486 sq. ft. shop garage with hot and cold water hookup and 4 bay doors. A 1,099 sq. ft. office loft above with a half bath, and separate entrance. In addition to all this, this custom estate has a 1,009 sq. ft. guest house. Equipped with a propane stove, full kitchen, jetted tub and walk-in sauna shower. This is a great opportunity to own a large property with plenty of space to entertain and work.