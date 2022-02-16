4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $995,000

Custom Built home like no other in Spring Creek! Sitting majestically on almost 4 acres, with spectacular views surrounding the property, this gorgeous home was built to impress! The kitchen features all custom built cabinets by Alex Crouch, granite counter tops, 2 kitchen islands, 5 ft. refrigerator, 2 gas ovens, 1 electric oven, walk-in pantry and beautiful tile flooring throughout. The wet bar includes a wine fridge, a mini fridge and an ice maker. The main bedroom is spacious with an extra large walk-in closet, a soaker tub, and a walk-in shower with double shower heads. Every bedroom on the main has an ensuite! The upstairs bonus room features a theater room with a built in entertainment system and speakers throughout. This home has a ton of upgrades including 10 ft walls, 2 furnaces, 2 air-conditioner units, 2 water heaters, 2-200 amp panels for power, fully insulated garage, a pellet stove, & all windows are triple pane! Now let's talk about the outside! Wow, Fully insulated 48X60 shop built for RV's, with electrical outlets and 50 amp breaker. The yard has automatic sprinkler system and drip. If you love entertaining or hosting, this home is sure to dazzle your guests!