47816732
This young lady was brought in with her litter mates and are in search of their new forever homes. We... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – After two and a half months of reduced infections, Elko County’s number of active cases of COVID-19 topped 100 on Thursday for the firs…
ELKO – If you’ve had trouble contacting friends and family on your AT&T cellphone or internet Tuesday you were not alone.
ELKO – A man accused of driving under the influence was spotted driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 through a construction zone in Elko, ne…
ELKO – An Idaho woman was arrested Sunday on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over for allegedly speeding on U.S. 93, and her mal…
ELKO – A Virginia woman and one of her two child passengers died May 14 in a rollover crash north of Round Mountain.
ELKO – Elko County continues to report new cases of COVID-19, though numbers remain low despite relatively few vaccinations.