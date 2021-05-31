47879880
Hello, I was found running around on 12th st. in Elko. If you recognize me or know my owners, please...
ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downt…
“Today I am here to organize people so we can go to the school board meeting as an organized unit,” said Atkins.
ELKO – As Gov. Steve Sisolak prepares to wind down Nevada’s COVID-19 response team on June 1, Elko County is one of only two in the state that…
Masks, vaccines, and Elko High School closure at forefront of school board meeting Tuesday night.
A time capsule was recently discovered at Grammar #2 Elementary. Plans are to open it at 9:45 a.m. June 2 on the playground by the office.
ELKO – Anyone who has made the 116-mile trip between Jackpot and Elko knows it can be a long drive, especially if you failed to make a “pit st…
The crash closed U.S. 93 in both directions for more than two hours
"We discussed that this isn't the principal's decision. This is more of the school board, the superintendent and the governor because it all comes down from him."