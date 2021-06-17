48002747
Hello, I was found running around on Tiffany Dr. in Spring Creek and was brought into the shelter for safe... View on PetFinder
Elko — On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1300 hours, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child was under the water and ha…
- Updated
Nevada Highway Patrol urges the public to stay away from State Route 278 between Carlin and Eureka because of an active shooter situation.
Elko -– On June 12, 2021, at approximately 0956 hours, Daniel John Ristow was “base jumping” in Lamoille Canyon near the Thomas Canyon Campgro…
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested on Friday for abusing a dog with a baseball and hatchet stemming from an incident six months ago.
ELKO – An Elko was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Spring Creek residence two months ago.
CARLIN – One suspect is in custody and a Nevada Department of Transportation employee has been shot and air lifted to a regional hospital afte…
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
ELKO – A record-breaking crowd of 3,400 attended the sixth annual Country Under the Stars Thursday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
Brough Ranch raises Angus and Wagyu beef in the foothills of the East Humboldt Mountains.
