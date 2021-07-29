48292863
Hello! I am sweet and super affectionate kitty that was found on Spring Valley Parkway. I am looking for my... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
BAKER (AP) — On a remote stretch of highway near the Nevada-Utah border sits a restaurant that may seem out of place in a town like this.
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday
State officials have yet to decide how other provisions within the CDC’s new recommendation will be implemented
WINNEMUCCA – A man on a motorcycle was killed on July 17 on US 95 after crashing into a tractor-trailer 12 miles north of Winnemucca.
Elko County's number of active cases was listed at 70 on Wednesday, up from 60 the day before.
ELKO -- On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 4:20 AM Pacific time, Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Inter…
ELKO – A White Pine County man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder in the slaying of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jen…
“No one is going to like it”
Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect strangled the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence or summoning help.