48426371
This young man was found on Colt circle and was brought to the animal shelter for safe keeping. He is... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…
Police reported no one was injured in the five-hour stand-off at an Elko residence.
The man told police he created a homemade flamethrower to defend himself from people, including Donald Trump, breaking into his home.
Sisolak recently reimposed a mask mandate for much of Nevada but officials in one county, Elko, voted this week not to comply
July 27
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for allegedly exploiting an elderly man last year.
I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have chan…
Currently, Elko County has 112 active cases of the disease, according to a report put out by the county.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
ELKO – Seven candidates have applied for the vacancy on the Elko City Council created with the recent death of Councilman Bill Hance, and the …