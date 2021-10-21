48913487
This pretty girl was found around the Sage Crest Apartments and brought to the animal shelter for safe keeping. She... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM m…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to a high-speed police chase in August during which she allegedly crashed into…
Oct. 14Jade A. Child, 24, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested at State Route 278 and Chestnut Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft a rule requiring large employers to vaccinate or test employees for COVID-19. But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.
ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail ov…
“For us, it’s about educating not selling,” Brandy said. “If we don’t have a bra in your size, I’m going to tell you we don’t have one in your size.”
ELKO – People could fish, picnic, hike and learn about nature at a pond project that is in the budding stage now with the Nevada Department of…
“The past seven days have given us reason to hope”
ELKO – A Carlin woman was arrested Thursday on a child abuse charge after her son suffered injuries in July that led to him being transported …