Good morning cat lovers! This sweet little girl came in as a stray and is the most affectionate girl you... View on PetFinder
Charges stem from alleged incidents at Elko apartment building last summer
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.
Suspect spotted by police during Halloween patrol
The body was found last week by a hunter
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – A California man accused of shooting a woman in Utah and driving her into Elko County was booked on $970,000 bail after he was arrested…
ELKO – A man suspected of attempting to steal a go-cart from C-A-L Ranch on Saturday was arrested Monday, and found to be in possession of tra…
