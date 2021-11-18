This boy was found around the Marina area in Spring Creek and was brought to the animal shelter for safe... View on PetFinder
ELKO – An Elko man who has served three prison terms was booked this week on a parole violation and for contempt of court.
ELKO – A 4-year-old girl who was abducted from Burley, Idaho, was located early Wednesday morning in Elko, according to Idaho officials.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man arrested for disturbing the peace at an Elko casino had to be hog-tied by police officers but was still able to kick…
Bail on the charges Mendive has been arrested on this year adds up to $48,205
Nov. 6, 2021
Joseph M. Berumen, 62, of Reno was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer endange…
ELKO – A Sacramento woman who was detained by police early Friday morning ended up being arrested on two counts of battery on a police officer.
ELKO – A West Wendover woman who was arrested at one casino for assault with a deadly weapon has been arrested again at another casino for fai…
Could be headed to Boise or Arizona
"It will have the style of 'Caddyshack,' keeping it fun and colorful" while preserving the clean, neutral tones of the interior
