 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

49168682

49168682

View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News