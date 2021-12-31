To all of our cat lovers out there. This sweet boy came into the shelter as a stray. We are... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ELKO – An Elko man wanted on multiple warrants fled a traffic stop, waded across the icy Humboldt River and held a SWAT team at bay in a stran…
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Lamoille and most other highways in Elko County.
Drivers described white-out conditions with poor visibility.
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on violent charges multiple times over the past five years was sentenced this month to up to eight ye…
ELKO – A woman accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from a pawn shop where she worked has been sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.
ELKO – A Nevada State Police trooper arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic battery charges after his vehicle came speeding up behind the t…
Commission chairman wants to see 50-cent tax granted to district
A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Elko area through 1 p.m. Sunday
The site is near the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Pleasant Valley Road but the cemetery would not be visible from the highway, supporters said.
There was at least one violent crime in the region for every month on the calendar
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.