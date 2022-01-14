Hi, I was found wondering around Cimarron Way and brought into the animal shelter for safe keeping. I am a... View on PetFinder
Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982.
ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with abuse of an older or vulnerable person following an incident in a restaurant last summer.
ELKO – A Utah man was booked on $55,000 bail after being arrested at a West Wendover casino for allegedly trying to cash bogus checks.
More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, including some distributed through…
ELKO – A woman who received three suspended sentences last month was booked this week on charges of check fraud at a local credit union.
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could be in for a long wildfire season, considering it began on Jan. 10.
ELKO – A man who was given a suspended prison sentence last month on a felony drug charge was arrested again Friday in a car that was reported…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Northern Nevada continues to see modest increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rising more than 70% over the past two weeks
ELKO – A man has been accused of burglarizing his own father’s business in West Wendover.
