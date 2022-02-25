Hello! I am a pretty girl who was found on Daisy Drive and was brought to the shelter for safe... View on PetFinder
ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide whi…
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
ELKO – A passenger in a side-by-side was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle rolled west of Elko.
According to i-80, the underground deposit at Granite Creek is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America, with resource grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton.
ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup has been sentenced to priso…
ELKO — An Elko man has been arrested on a felony battery charge after a December incident in which he allegedly drove toward a woman with his …
The Indians are the North No. 1 seed for the 3A state tournament and will face South No. 2 Somerset-Losee in the semifinal round at 9 a.m. Friday, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas.
