Hello, cat lovers. This girl is so very sweet and would love to find a great forever home if her... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ELKO – An Elko man who served prison time following an armed robbery in 2012 was arrested Saturday for allegedly busting a car window and stea…
Gabriel Jim was originally charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16
ELKO – A wave of incumbents filed for elected office on Monday, the first day of filing for the upcoming election.
ELKO – What will the future of air service be in Elko?
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy cros…
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…
ELKO – Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years, with more than one traffic fatality per day across the state and more than one…
Bench warrants were issued twice in 2021 after she failed to appear in court on the charges
ELKO – A man accused of threatening a Walmart clerk over two pairs of Apple Airpods has been given a suspended sentence. Andrew M. Smith, 32, …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.