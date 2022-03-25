This handsome boy was found in the middle of the 5th Street bridge and was brought to the animal shelter... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Long Canyon mine about halfway between Wells and Wendover has been ramping down this past year in preparation for stopping mining temporar…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pressed a knife against a man’s throat in a do…
EKO – Three juveniles were injured Tuesday in a crash on Lower Lamoille Road, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of child endangerment following a domestic dispute.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on an embezzlement charge after being accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the …
ELKO – Two sheriff’s deputies, one former deputy and a Wells businesswoman are challenging incumbent Aitor Narvaiza for Elko County Sheriff.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitut…
ELKO – It’s a crowded field for Elko County School Board as 11 candidates are seeking to fill six vacancies for trustee.
An extensive search of the area was conducted and surrounding residents were interviewed.
ELKO – The field for Assembly District 33 is now set, with three candidates vying for the office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.