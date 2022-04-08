Hello! I am a super sweet girl who was found on Florida Avenue in Elko and was brought to the... View on PetFinder
Police said they found a bent piece of plastic tubing known as a “tooter” in the front seat, along with tin foil that contained a brown substance
ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday evening on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at his live-in girlfriend when she came…
ELKO – The manager of a “bikini bar” in West Wendover has been arrested on a charge of open or gross lewdness after a dancer accused him of fo…
ELKO – An Elko man was struck and seriously injured by a car in the tree streets.
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…
ELKO – An Elko woman who has been arrested seven times in the past two years was booked this week on charges of stealing a car that was lent t…
ELKO – A Wells businesswoman has been disqualified to run for Elko County Sheriff due to her lack of law enforcement background.
ELKO – Police tracked down a vehicle stolen from an automobile repair shop and arrested an Elko man for grand larceny.
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested more than half a dozen times last year pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and has been sentenced to …
