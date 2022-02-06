Must-see unique and spacious 5 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bath home located on .195 acre corner lot in Elko. This property includes a partially finished basement, a fenced backyard complete with trees, a deck, and patio. Built-ins in the dining and living areas provide extra storage and character to this already charming Elko home. Close to a park and in a family-friendly neighborhood, this home boasts both space and potential for growing families.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000
