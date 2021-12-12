5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

Come see this adorable 5 bed/2 bath/1 owner home in desirable Elko neighborhood! Owners have been busy renovating and updating home for it's next owner! You'll love the new flooring and fresh paint in multiple rooms, new kitchen appliances, which includes 2 refrigerators, and soon to be updated downstairs bathroom. There's even a bonus room that would make a perfect office! The furnace/central air is only 7 years old, the bright, airy windows throughout are great at letting the sunshine in and on those nicer days you can enjoy the outdoors on the oversized back vinyl deck. Plus! The 2 car garage and RV parking make it ideal for all your outdoor toys! Stop by and see it today!