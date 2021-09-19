QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LIVING. This 5 bed 3 bath 2368 sq ft Elko home offers an open concept layout and fully finished basement. Curb appeal is an understatement on this charming home. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood this home boasts an eye catching front yard with large trees and a new front porch. New vinyl flooring in areas of the home. Matching stainless steel appliances and an electric glass top range. Spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen flow seamlessly together as one. Newly painted ship lap in hall adds a bit of charm to the area. Main bath offers double sink vanity and shower/tub combo. Spacious bedrooms, some have large walk in closets. Spacious master boasts walk in closet with barn door and master bath has over sized shower. Downstairs you will find a large family room with bar, a perfect space for a man cave or theatre room. 6th room ideal for an office. The back yard is a HUGE peaceful oasis fully fenced with sprinkler system, lawn, trees, with separate fenced garden. Large covered back patio with plenty of room for a grill and patio furniture. 2 car garage. Shed stays. This home is move in ready and offers everything a home buyer could ask for! A MUST SEE!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $358,000
