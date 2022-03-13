Beautiful, fully remodeled home located on a corner lot iin desirable Elko, Nevada neighborhood. With 5 beds and 3 bathrooms, the main level features the living room, kitchen, dining room, master bed and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The spacious kitchen boasts new, updated soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. Features throughout the home include new, modern light fixtures, blinds, faucets, and ceiling fans. The finished basement offers a complete kitchenette, second living/family room, office, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath. Take a step outside to a fully fenced and landscaped yard along with a new stamped concrete patio. Enjoy a new driveway, an attached single car garage, RV parking, and a detached 2 car garage - which is heated and insulated to keep you warm year-round! Call today to view this lovely home - it won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $380,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer seized packages of heroin, meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Gabriel Jim was originally charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16
ELKO – An Elko man who served prison time following an armed robbery in 2012 was arrested Saturday for allegedly busting a car window and stea…
ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…
ELKO – What will the future of air service be in Elko?
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy cros…
ELKO – A wave of incumbents filed for elected office on Monday, the first day of filing for the upcoming election.
ELKO – One of three men charged in a brutal robbery at an Elko convenience store last summer has been sentenced to two prison terms.
ELKO – A man accused of threatening a Walmart clerk over two pairs of Apple Airpods has been given a suspended sentence. Andrew M. Smith, 32, …