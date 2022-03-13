 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $380,000

  • Updated
Beautiful, fully remodeled home located on a corner lot iin desirable Elko, Nevada neighborhood. With 5 beds and 3 bathrooms, the main level features the living room, kitchen, dining room, master bed and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The spacious kitchen boasts new, updated soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. Features throughout the home include new, modern light fixtures, blinds, faucets, and ceiling fans. The finished basement offers a complete kitchenette, second living/family room, office, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath. Take a step outside to a fully fenced and landscaped yard along with a new stamped concrete patio. Enjoy a new driveway, an attached single car garage, RV parking, and a detached 2 car garage - which is heated and insulated to keep you warm year-round! Call today to view this lovely home - it won't last long!

