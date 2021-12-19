 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $408,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $408,000

Welcome to this conveniently located home, right in the heart of Elko! It has been completely reconstructed. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. A Beautifully finished basement with fresh new carpet and paint. The kitchen cabinets have a gorgeous mid-century modern touch to them adding some uniqueness to them! New sod has been laid in the front yard which features a bluetooth sprinkler system to operate at your leisure. Two car garage with additional parking for boat or RV. Ideal and desired location allowing walking distance to schools and shopping!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News