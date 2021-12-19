Welcome to this conveniently located home, right in the heart of Elko! It has been completely reconstructed. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. A Beautifully finished basement with fresh new carpet and paint. The kitchen cabinets have a gorgeous mid-century modern touch to them adding some uniqueness to them! New sod has been laid in the front yard which features a bluetooth sprinkler system to operate at your leisure. Two car garage with additional parking for boat or RV. Ideal and desired location allowing walking distance to schools and shopping!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $408,000
-
- Updated
