5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $413,000

Beautiful well maintained home with finished basement and tons of storage. Main floor includes the master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, and an additional guest bathroom. Laundry room conveniently located by the garage access. Kitchen is spacious with an oversized island, gas cooktop range with a double oven. Corner pantry and additional shelving offer lots of kitchen storage. Bay windows on the rear of the house allow for plenty of room in the dining area and a sitting area in the master bedroom. Downstairs has two additional bedrooms including an oversized bedroom by the lower full bathroom. Another large family rooms provides plenty of options for room layout and includes a large shelved storage room. Off the 5th bedroom through the closet in the lower storage room, mechancial and water softener. This home is a must see with pride of ownership shown throughout!