5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $419,000

Welcome to this large home with a HUGE detached shop, 10 minutes from Elko! This custom-built home, has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, two living areas and a large cold storage area room, or you can make it a gun room! Updates to this home include, a tankless water heater, a soft water filtration system, propane is wired to both sides of the house to put a BBQ on, electricity in the eves for holiday lights! There is trex decking and an amazing, covered patio perfect for those summer evenings spent outside. The entire acreage is fenced, and there is a newer concrete pad recently poured between shop and the home, recent updates to the well pump as well. LET'S MAKE THIS CUSTOM BEAUTY YOURS TODAY!!