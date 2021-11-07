This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home, with a fully fenced and landscaped yard! When you walk through the front door into the entryway you see the large open floorpan of the living room running to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has extra cabinets offering lots of storage space, a custom backsplash, and upgraded undermount single bowl kitchen sink. Off of the living room is the master suite, the bedroom has new updated flooring and a tray ceiling. The master bathroom has a built in tiled tub and a separate tiled shower, and a double sink vanity. Through the bathroom is the large walk-in master closet. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main level and another 2 in the basement. Down the stairs is another family room with a custom tray ceiling as well. The back yard I fully fenced and has a deck with a built-in pergola, mature trees, and a chicken coop. This is a must see home that won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $425,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges stem from alleged incidents at Elko apartment building last summer
Suspect spotted by police during Halloween patrol
ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesu…
ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…
“Our public safety is highly vulnerable due to the high number of unvaccinated personnel that will walk, or opt to retire early."
-- Mayor Reece Keener
Oct. 12
Oct. 21
“Everything she does (our baker) is from scratch,” said Lupe. “She comes in on a Saturday or Sunday and prepares all of the icing for the doughnuts. That's why it’s a gourmet doughnut.”