5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $425,000

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home, with a fully fenced and landscaped yard! When you walk through the front door into the entryway you see the large open floorpan of the living room running to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has extra cabinets offering lots of storage space, a custom backsplash, and upgraded undermount single bowl kitchen sink. Off of the living room is the master suite, the bedroom has new updated flooring and a tray ceiling. The master bathroom has a built in tiled tub and a separate tiled shower, and a double sink vanity. Through the bathroom is the large walk-in master closet. There are 2 other bedrooms on the main level and another 2 in the basement. Down the stairs is another family room with a custom tray ceiling as well. The back yard I fully fenced and has a deck with a built-in pergola, mature trees, and a chicken coop. This is a must see home that won't last long!