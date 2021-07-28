 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $425,000

Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in one of Elko's most desirable neighborhoods! Upstairs you'll find a split bedroom floor plan that includes the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms on the opposite side. The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and opens up to the large living room area. The basement is fully finished!! There is brand new carpet in the two bedrooms. The living area/family room has built in speakers for surround sound and newer hardwood flooring. The backyard is fully fenced and has been neatly kept. The home includes sprinkler system in the front/back and don't forget the RV parking on the side of the home.

