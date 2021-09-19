The search for the perfect home is OVER! This meticulously cared for 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home has it all! Located right in the heart of Elko, this home is close to everything and backs up to the Peace Park. Inside, you'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, open concept living, vaulted ceilings and abundant storage throughout. The master bodes high celiings, a beautiful bay window, private en suite with oversized shower and walk in closet, and plenty of space for large furniture. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs as well as an extra bathroom and separate laundry room. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining and leads out to a cute deck and patio that offer views of the Rubies, a great sized backyard and storage shed. Downstairs you'll find 2 extra large bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, extra storage (including cold storage) and another living room. You do not want to miss this equisite home! Put it on your MUST SEE list today!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Spring Creek High School was reported to have between 190 and 200 exclusions, including close contacts and more than 40 positive cases
ELKO – Revised rules are going into effect for Elko’s Humanitarian Campground to improve the site by limiting tent sizes and doing away with t…
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
Effort launched to seek new solutions
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
“At NNRH we will continue to care for every sick person who comes through our doors”
As Sheriff of this great County, I have a responsibility to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I also have an absolute …