5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $435,000

The search for the perfect home is OVER! This meticulously cared for 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home has it all! Located right in the heart of Elko, this home is close to everything and backs up to the Peace Park. Inside, you'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, open concept living, vaulted ceilings and abundant storage throughout. The master bodes high celiings, a beautiful bay window, private en suite with oversized shower and walk in closet, and plenty of space for large furniture. There are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs as well as an extra bathroom and separate laundry room. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining and leads out to a cute deck and patio that offer views of the Rubies, a great sized backyard and storage shed. Downstairs you'll find 2 extra large bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, extra storage (including cold storage) and another living room. You do not want to miss this equisite home! Put it on your MUST SEE list today!

