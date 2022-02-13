Location, location, location! Seated atop a highly desirable neighborhood, this delightful home is within walking distance to schools and shopping. Upon entering the main level, you'll be greeted with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has been updated with freshly refinished cabinets, granite countertops, travertine tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated with tiled showers, granite countertops and tile flooring. The backyard offers the perfect setting for entertaining guests and friends with a custom designed pergola that covers the stamped patio and fire pit area. This home is fully stuccoed, fully fenced, fully landscaped and features an automatic sprinkler system for your convenience. Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Once the center and pool are open, the current Municipal Pool would be demolished to allow more parking
ELKO – An Idaho man accused of abusing a dog with a baseball and hatchet has been sentenced to perform 250 hours of community service.
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested for a burglary at Southside Elementary School in April 2020 has been sentenced to 12-30 months in prison.
ELKO – A collision involving two semi-trucks blocked the westbound travel lanes of Interstate 80 near Wells on Monday afternoon.
RENO (AP) — Washoe County authorities say the death of a Reno woman whose body was found in a burning car on the Interstate 580 freeway early …
Dear ECSD community:
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for battery with substantial bodily harm following an encounter at a South Fifth Street mini-mall.
ELKO – A man who has been arrested on multiple burglary charges in Elko was given a suspended sentence following a plea agreement in one of th…
“As I’m seeing the numbers coming through the terminal, it’s kind of depressing. We’re starting to see social media complaints and phone calls.”
“I almost stepped in human waste and that was my last straw.”