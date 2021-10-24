5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $440,000

Like new without the hassle of building. This stunning Bailey 5 bed 3 bath 2816 sq ft Elko home is nestled atop of a newer subdivision. Home boasts an open concept layout with spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with over sized granite center island, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances including gas range (with electric option) and tons of counter and cabinet space. There is an exit off of dining room onto upgraded and extended upper balcony which has stairs to the yard below. All rooms are spacious. Master bedroom is large with master bath that offers over sized double sink granite vanity, deep jetted top and walk in tile shower. Fully finished walk out basement has a large family room, separate area ideal for toy room or office area, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Adorable barn wood accent wall boasts electric fireplace. Covered back patio is the ideal place for entertaining and both front and back yard are beautifully landscaped with fenced back yard and shed. Owners spared no expense with landscaping and it shows. 2 car garage. Immaculate home move in ready.