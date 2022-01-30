Location, location, location! Seated atop a highly desirable neighborhood, this delightful home is within walking distance to schools and shopping. Upon entering the main level, you'll be greeted with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has been updated with freshly refinished cabinets, granite countertops, travertine tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated with tiled showers, granite countertops and tile flooring. The backyard offers the perfect setting for entertaining guests and friends with a custom designed pergola that covers the stamped patio and fire pit area. This home is fully stuccoed, fully fenced, fully landscaped and features an automatic sprinkler system for your convenience. Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000
