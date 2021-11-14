 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $460,000

Can you say GORGEOUS? This executive PLUS home is ready for you.... A large main floor has a large open floor plan with a custom entertainment unit and easy access to a nice backyard and adjacent gazebo... lovely for entertaining. The backyard is home to a few pear, tart cherry, plum, apple, and peach trees as well as a raspberry and rhubarb patch. You'll love the large, main floor laundry, triple garage and RV access! Put this on your list to see today!

