Can you say GORGEOUS? This executive PLUS home is ready for you.... A large main floor has a large open floor plan with a custom entertainment unit and easy access to a nice backyard and adjacent gazebo... lovely for entertaining. The backyard is home to a few pear, tart cherry, plum, apple, and peach trees as well as a raspberry and rhubarb patch. You'll love the large, main floor laundry, triple garage and RV access! Put this on your list to see today!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $460,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I don’t want people to think we are shutting down. We are absolutely moving forward with a milling operation”
ELKO – A child’s prank ended in the arrest of an Elko man on a felony child abuse charge.
ELKO – An Elko man who has served three prison terms was booked this week on a parole violation and for contempt of court.
Wheat had been spotted driving a school district side-by-side on Ninth Street
ELKO — An Elko man was booked into jail on $100,000 bail following a domestic dispute Monday night.
ELKO – A Wells woman was arrested Monday for the second time in less than three weeks on charges of attempted failure to obey sex offender reg…
Nov. 6, 2021
It is our understanding that there is an organized national effort behind the protests and actions of those who attend Board meetings.
ELKO — An Elko man who has served five prison terms was arrested Nov. 6 at a casino for violating conditions of his probation.
ELKO – Four new school board members took their seats Tuesday, two weeks after being appointed to fill vacancies.