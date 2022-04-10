5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000

Just perfect ... and ready for you to move in! This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has all the extras! The gourmet kitchen includes an electric double oven and gas cooktop and is adjacent to a lovely, custom covered patio...all great for entertaining. You'll love the insulated, painted garage with lots of shelving... it's the perfect place for all your toys. The yard is fenced in the back and fully landscaped! Don't wait..... make this beautiful family home yours today!! Washer, dryer and fridge stay!