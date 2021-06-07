 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $481,250

Very clean, beautiful, & well kept 5 bedroom, 3 bath home just listed! As you enter the home, you will be welcomed w/ open concept floor plan w/a large living area that opens up to the kitchen & dining room. Lovely tile floors in the kitchen & dining room, wood cabinets, granite countertops, gas range, recessed lighting, w/seating at the island. Owner suite is very spacious w/ a walk-in closet, an extra deep & long bathtub (18" deep, 62" long), over-sized tiled walk-in shower (46"x64"), spacious vanity sink area, & a high rise toilet. Features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom downstairs. Granite countertops & tile in all bathrooms and kitchen & custom blinds throughout the home w/blackout line in one of the bedrooms. 3 car garage w/the 3rd bay running the full length of the home. Custom landscaping & sprinkler system. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Nest thermostat stays w/ the home. What does not stay: basement shelving, metal shelving in garage, garage fridge & freezers, & sheds. TVs & the wall mounts located in the living room & two bedrooms can stay for $3,000, to be sold w/the home on a bill of sale separate from the purchase agreement. View More

