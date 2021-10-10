This very open concept floor plan home built by Braemar located in the Brookwood Estate subdivision, features 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a cozy fireplace in the main living room. Wonderful upgrades throughout the home which include an alarm system, gas range, walkout basement, fully finished basement, large patio, and is currently setup with a game room and movie room downstairs. Backyard is fenced, has a sprinkler system, and is landscaped. Home is perfect for entertaining and is very spacious, so put this home on your must see list! Pool table and all appliances to stay with the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A 19-year-old Elko resident was arrested for domestic battery after his parents confronted him about his alcohol consumption, according…
ELKO – Fast police work landed an Elko man in jail and resulted in the recovery of stolen credit cards on Tuesday.
ELKO – An Elko woman accused of strangling her adult daughter went on trial Thursday in Elko District Court.
ELKO – Wife, mother, friend, and the heart of the Elko Justice Court is how Cindy Ellison is remembered following her death of heart failure l…
Authorities deployed stop sticks near Wadsworth, but he exited the wrong way on an on-ramp and tried to carjack another vehicle
RENO (AP) — Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block digging at a proposed lithium mine nea…
The county also reported 432 new cases over the past week, compared with 436 the prior week
Sept. 28Jaymie Graham and Brandon Graham, married Jan. 1, 2017
ELKO – A report of a truck being stolen from a towing yard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Clark County man.