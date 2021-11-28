Welcome home, 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage with RV parking, in a desirable location close to all things in Elko! This braemar built home has 9 foot ceiling's, two family rooms, great for all your entertaining! Basement has exceptional amount of room perfect for gaming area, or additional living space. Offering 1 bedroom and full bathroom down there. The top level of the home, There is 4 bed and 2 baths and a room used for loft area, great for a play room, or craft area and or office! Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and master bathroom. Back and front yard are fully landscaped with a sprinkler and drip system and privacy vinyl fencing perfect for those summer days spent outside! Make this home a must see before its gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $485,000
