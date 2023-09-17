Built in 1929 by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Milton Badt, this historic Elko home was designed to resemble the Badt's honeymoon cottage in England. The property encompasses a triple city corner lot, complete with a custom wrought iron fence. You will find custom features throughout including original stained glass doors, exquisite millwork, original tile, glass doorknobs and steam radiators. Take in the summer evening on the cool shade in the front porch or oversized rear deck. The main floor includes a bright kitchen, formal living, dining room, music room, two bedrooms with walk in closets, and a full bath. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with cedar lined walk in closets, a family room with built in bookshelves, a bonus room with attic storage, and a walk in linen closet. The rental ready daylight basement includes one bedroom, full bath, a living room, and a full kitchen with laundry hook ups. Come create the next family legacy in this beautiful historic home.