5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $544,200

Merwin Homes model 4.5 by MPM. MH 4.5 floor plan is a spacious 2730 sq ft open concept layout with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 850 sq ft 2 car garage. The MH4.5 boasts 2 master suites!!. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 9 ft vaulted ceilings, 8 ft front door, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator/freezer, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile. Central air. This home rests on a 11.78 acre parcel and offers individual well and septic. Outside of the Spring Creek HOA. If preferred lender is used, builders will pay up to $4000 toward buyers closing costs and up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. For estimated completion date please contact listing agent. Final home may vary from illustration. Taxes not assessed buyer to verify.

