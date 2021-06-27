Merwin Homes model 4.5 by MPM. MH 4.5 floor plan is a spacious 2730 sq ft open concept layout with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 850 sq ft 2 car garage. The MH4.5 boasts 2 master suites!!. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 9 ft vaulted ceilings, 8 ft front door, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator/freezer, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile. Central air. This home rests on a 11.78 acre parcel and offers individual well and septic. Outside of the Spring Creek HOA. If preferred lender is used, builders will pay up to $4000 toward buyers closing costs and up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. For estimated completion date please contact listing agent. Final home may vary from illustration. Taxes not assessed buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $544,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.
The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.
ELKO – A man who fired several shots at a Nevada Department of Transportation employee on June 16 may have been involved in a Northern Califor…
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada sheriffs were recognized Sunday for their special role in government, as a crowd of a few hundred people gathered i…
ELKO – Mormon crickets are showing up in the western part of Elko and north along Mountain City Highway, and the state is baiting the crickets…
“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”
ELKO – The school district is seeking more local and parental control over mask mandates and the possibility of required Covid vaccinations in…