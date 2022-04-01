 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A large kitchen with a massive 8' long island, gas range with hood and upgraded appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath, a walk-in shower with tiled walls and jetted tub with tile surround. The bonus room includes 2 extra bedrooms, a large bath, and a family room with extra storage. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man gets prison for battery

Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News