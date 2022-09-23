A spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A large kitchen with a massive 8' long island, gas range with hood and upgraded appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath with a walk-in shower with tiled walls and jetted tub with tile surround. The basement or bonus options both include 2 extra bedrooms, a large bath, and a family room with extra storage. Taxes are estimated. Photos are of previously built Belfast model.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900
