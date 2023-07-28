As soon as you walk in the front door, you begin to notice all of the little touches that Bailey Homes has come to be known for. They took care to design this spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bathroom home with open living design, 9' ceilings throughout (as well as 10' tray ceiling accents), large picture windows and upgraded finishes. As you come to the heart of the house, the great room, you are greeted with a large kitchen, 8' long island, upgraded stainless steel appliances (gas range, range hood and refrigerator), large dining area and the focal point of the living room, the built in fireplace. The oversized master bedroom includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath with a walk-in shower and jetted tub. The Bonus is included with this home and includes 2 extra bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a family room and lots of extra storage! This home is under construction so we have provided you with photos of a previously built Belfast model.