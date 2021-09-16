5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A large kitchen with a massive 8' long island, gas range with hood and upgraded appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath, a walk-in shower with tiled walls and jetted tub with tile surround. The basement includes 2 extra bedrooms, a large bath, and a family room. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Selections have been chosen.