5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A large kitchen with a massive 8' long island, gas range with hood and upgraded appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath, a walk-in shower with tiled walls and jetted tub with tile surround. The bonus room includes 2 extra bedrooms, a large bath, and a family room with extra storage. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN RV GARAGE. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Selections have been chosen.

