5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $679,900

This brand new home is move in ready and located conveniently in a quiet neighborhood in Elko near many of the city's most popular restaurants and shopping. As soon as you walk into this home you will see the quality of craftsmanship. The main floor includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and great room with a large kitchen that includes an abundance of cabinetry, 8' island, coffee nook, stainless steel appliances, including fridge and gas range with hood. The living room area includes a custom built out fireplace for additional heat and ambiance. Walk out onto a large covered deck with back yard access. The basement has a large family room that walks out to the back yard as well. It also has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with separate tub/toilet room. Front yard has been landscaped with automatic sprinkler system and the majority of the back yard is fenced.