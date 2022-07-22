This brand new home is move in ready and located conveniently in a quiet neighborhood in Elko near many of the city's most popular restaurants and shopping. As soon as you walk into this home you will see the quality of craftsmanship. The main floor includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and great room with a large kitchen that includes an abundance of cabinetry, 8' island, coffee nook, stainless steel appliances, including fridge and gas range with hood. The living room area includes a custom built out fireplace for additional heat and ambiance. Walk out onto a large covered deck with back yard access. The basement has a large family room that walks out to the back yard as well. It also has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with separate tub/toilet room. Front yard has been landscaped with automatic sprinkler system and the majority of the back yard is fenced.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $679,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Asman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Utah license plate T287M.
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday after being accused of stealing a firearm while babysitting.
West Wendover is getting ready to grow as a large land transfer that has been in the works for about 25 years enters the final stages.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening someone with a gun, and also on a warrant for statutory sexual seduction.
ELKO – Four employees at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Meikle underground operation were trapped for about six hours Tuesday due to a “ground …
ELKO – A Carlin woman has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.
Alfredo Gonzalez Puentes was sentenced to up to eight years in prison but is scheduled to be released after serving a little over three years
Ranches nearby have structure protection in place with engines on standby and crews are building fire line around them to support that effort.
An Elko woman who pressed a knife against a patron’s throat in a downtown bar has been sentenced to prison.