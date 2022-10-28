Like new home ready for you! This amazing 5-bed, 3.5-bath home was built in 2019 and offers plenty of space. The open concept floorplan is open from the kitchen and dining to the large living room. Various luxury features throughout including shower bench in master, can lights, gorgeous tiled floors, granite countertops, and built in blinds in the patio door. The large bedrooms offer walk-in closets. You can build the home to your needs and wants with the unfished basement. Enjoy the spacious 3-car garage and covered patio out back. This home is situate on an expansive 2.5 acres that backs to BLM, with endless opportunities to make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $680,000
