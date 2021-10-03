5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $680,000

Beautiful Braemar home built in 2015. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a walk out basement. The deck off the back has beautiful views of the city of Elko lights and features a Sunsetter awning with remote control. Sit on the back deck to watch an amazing view of the local fire works. This home, located in the Elko Summit Estates has natural gas and fibre optic internet. A pellet stove in the basement will help keep you warm on the cold Elko winter days. This home has so many features, to name a few are extra large bedrooms, large vanity in the guest bath with 2 sinks. The master bath has a large walk in shower and a jacuzzi tub. Water softener and water filtration system and so much more. Schedule your personal viewing of this home today. Chandelier in the dining room doesn't stay, seller to have a new chandelier in place prior to close of escrow.