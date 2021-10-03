Beautiful Braemar home built in 2015. 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a walk out basement. The deck off the back has beautiful views of the city of Elko lights and features a Sunsetter awning with remote control. Sit on the back deck to watch an amazing view of the local fire works. This home, located in the Elko Summit Estates has natural gas and fibre optic internet. A pellet stove in the basement will help keep you warm on the cold Elko winter days. This home has so many features, to name a few are extra large bedrooms, large vanity in the guest bath with 2 sinks. The master bath has a large walk in shower and a jacuzzi tub. Water softener and water filtration system and so much more. Schedule your personal viewing of this home today. Chandelier in the dining room doesn't stay, seller to have a new chandelier in place prior to close of escrow.
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $680,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Parents wanting answers about exclusions and quarantines brought their concerns and complaints to school board trustees Tuesday, about …
ELKO – An Illinois man was killed Monday morning in a pileup at a construction zone on U.S. Highway 93 about halfway between Wells and Jackpot…
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Elko County as hospitalizations and case numbers remained high.
ELKO – Elko County added 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no additional deaths were reported.
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound on US 93
Misdemeanor offense legislation takes a bite out of crime-fighting
Worst month on record for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Dabritz, a former resident of the small White Pine County mining town of Ruth, avoided a death penalty trial when he changed his plea in July to guilty but mentally ill
ELKO – Motorists can oftentimes see people scooting along downtown and in residential Elko neighborhoods, riding electric scooters they rent f…