This home will leave you in awe from the moment you pull into the driveway. You cannot help but notice the impeccable landscaping, golf course views, and beautiful brick finishing. Inside you are greeted with a large living and dining area. The kitchen has multiple upgrades including Medallion Cabinetry, KitchenAide double oven/convection, KitchenAide warming drawer, 6 burner Wolf stovetop with griddle, KitchenAide 48 in. refrigerator, and KitchenAide dishwasher. A wet bar area with a reverse osmosis system and beverage refrigerator is perfect for entertaining inside or on the covered deck overlooking the 4th green. Large master suite with walk-in closet and access to deck. The walkout basement has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, a full functioning kitchen, and washer/dryer hookups, and access to a second garage perfect to store your golf cart.** Home also includes large wine refrigerator downstairs, built in bookcases, and desk, Tough DogSecurity Camera System, two furnaces, two gas stoves, and Weber Grill (natural gas) on deck.**YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $699,999
