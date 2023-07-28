A spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design sits on an oversized lot giving it approx. 44 feet of back yard. I has 9' ceilings throughout with a 2 story ceiling in the entry. Large kitchen with a massive 10' long island, Bailey Homes signature butler's pantry, gas range with hood and stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath with a walk-in shower with tiled walls and freestanding tub. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Annual Taxes are estimated. Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way.