Like new home ready for you! This amazing 5-bed, 3.5-bath home was built in 2019 and offers plenty of space. The open concept floorplan is open from the kitchen and dining to the large living room. Various luxury features throughout including shower bench in master, can lights, gorgeous tiled floors, granite countertops, and built in blinds in the patio door. The large bedrooms offer walk-in closets. You can build the home to your needs and wants with the unfished basement. Enjoy the spacious 3-car garage and covered patio out back. This home is situate on an expansive 2.5 acres that backs to BLM, with endless opportunities to make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sara E. Steninger, 32, was also ordered to pay more than $67,000 in restitution to the county
ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police.
ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse.
ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to th…
ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko…
"You see the direction we're going folks, you see what the intent is? Be softer on the criminals and with no concern toward the victims,” he said.
July 1
ELKO – A man who was shot and wounded in an Elko grocery store parking lot confrontation in December 2016 was arrested Friday in Spring Creek …
ELKO – Another round of lightning on Wednesday sparked multiple fires in the Elko District, including one near a youth camp about 60 miles sou…
12 days in jail after first chase, two years in prison after second chase